If you are willing to pay to make your house a home then our community should be given the same consideration, says a reader. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Who wants to live in a soulless city?

To the people constantly saying nice-to-have projects are a waste of money, look at your home and consider this: We moved into a new house in 1966.

No carpet, curtains, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer, TV and stereo, a single carport, a single bathroom and toilet, an open fire and bare lightbulbs, no pictures on the wall or family memorabilia: a soulless shell in an empty paddock.

This is what Tauranga is without the nice-to-haves such as a museum and art gallery (family memorabilia), performing arts centre (TV and stereo) and landscaped community green space (empty paddock).



If you are willing to pay to make your house a home then the community where you live should be given the same consideration. Who wants to live in a soulless city?

Barbara Baldwin

Te Puke

Hands off our green spaces

It should be remembered that had Hyde Park in London or Central Park in New York been covered in buildings and houses, many years ago, these iconic parks would have been lost forever. However, this is what our Government-appointed commission seems to be considering for Tauranga.

The consultation and deliberations with respect to the golf course/racing club and also Parau Farms in Bethlehem could effectively mean that these green spaces could be lost to future generations of Tauranga citizens.

The racecourse and golf club have been where they are for many years, and while the council seems to say that they could be relocated, it never says where to.

And Parau Farms in Bethlehem was purchased by the council some years ago, in order to provide green space, playing fields and community facilities for an area that is growing and currently has virtually no community facilities whatsoever.

I urge the Government-appointed commission and residents to not take what appears to me to be an easy option and allow these areas of green space to be lost forever.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Drop anniversary days for Matariki

I write in support of Matariki, as well as supporting the Leader of the Opposition's view of letting it replace an existing holiday.

There is really only one day that comes to mind, although like any suggestion it will raise the ire of some - but I would plump for the removal of the anniversary days.

They are scattered throughout the calendar and as such, my experience is that they have little meaning.

If a cross-section of people were asked about the significance of their province's anniversary day, few would be able to give any historical reason behind the commemoration.

Matariki is a new holiday concept that can start national thinking afresh with the teaching and celebration of its significance - something that at this point in time could be significant in reshaping our nation's future.

AD Kirby

Pāpāmoa

