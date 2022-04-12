This is fighting talk that reminds me of the battle at Pukehinahina, Gate Pa. That was also a battle for land.
Meantime, Europe at war – again - is suffering the catastrophic effects of such talk embedded in global culture centuries ago and still alarmingly active.
Surely in this day and age, learning from the disastrous consequences of such fighting talk, this community, led by the enlightened example of the local press, could remind citizens of the processes of peace.
The matter of the future of the racecourse could be decided by exploration of options, negotiation, recognition of interests and other co-operative means.
Please, Bay of Plenty Times, watch your words.
In this day and age we do not need any more fighting talk.
Mary Rose Greerton
Equal retirement for all
Wairiki MP Rawiri Waititi wants the pension age lowered to 57 for Māori.
In my view, this is dividing cultures and our country.
We are a country of many cultures so we should all be treated equally.