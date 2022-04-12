Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Racecourse proposal needs to include housing

3 minutes to read
Redeveloping the racecourse area is a huge opportunity to address Tauranga's desperate housing situation, says a reader. Photo / NZME

Redeveloping the racecourse area is a huge opportunity to address Tauranga's desperate housing situation, says a reader. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

A conversation about land use in Tauranga without the inclusion of housing options is unacceptable.

Redeveloping the racecourse area is a huge opportunity to address Tauranga's desperate housing situation.

Opposition to such development is,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.