Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Some people need to be more considerate in parking lots

3 minutes to read
Some need to be more considerate in parking lots, a reader says. Photo / NZME

Some need to be more considerate in parking lots, a reader says. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

I think The Crossing shopping centre deserves a bit of a shout-out.

I was there on Sunday and discovered the seniors allocated parking slots were located to give the more agile good access to shops

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.