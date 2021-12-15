Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the Editor: Off-leash hours for dogs on beaches a great way to avoid the killjoys

3 minutes to read
Debate continues over dogs on beaches in Tauranga City. Photo / Getty Images

Debate continues over dogs on beaches in Tauranga City. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

I would advocate very strongly to have "Dogs Off Leash" times on the beaches.

During the summer, 5pm to 10am seems fair, and during winter the times could be differed, leaving the beaches to people

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.