Letters to the Editor: Off-leash hours for dogs on beaches a great way to avoid the killjoys

Debate continues over dogs on beaches in Tauranga City. Photo / Getty Images

I would advocate very strongly to have "Dogs Off Leash" times on the beaches.

During the summer, 5pm to 10am seems fair, and during winter the times could be differed, leaving the beaches to people with leashed dogs and everyone else during the rest of the day. It works well in places that have enforced it, like Whangamatā.

Dogs are like children, and sometimes don't follow instructions or commands if interested in or excited by something.

They also like to socialise and are naturally wanting to meet and play with other dogs.

Often people will make a fuss of other people's dogs, so naturally, the dogs sometimes approach people for attention.

When I walk my large, enthusiastic and energetic good-natured dog leash-free on the beach, I get truly tired of the abuse of people who think the beach is only for people or sedate, small or leashed dogs.

Please bring in specific times to walk dogs unleashed on the beach so us dog lovers can enjoy walking on the beach in peace without having to watch out for the killjoys.

Vicki Ross

Pāpāmoa

Bad behaviour not seen

I walk my cavoodle dog on the Pāpāmoa beach nearly every day and have done so for the last four years.

Not once have I ever seen an irresponsible owner with their dog or a stray dog.

Often the dogs are running free enjoying the freedom of the beach.

Always the owners are there, proud of their well-kept dogs and keeping a watchful eye on them.

The dogs greet each other as do the owners.

Please do not make it illegal for a dog to be off the leash because of very isolated incidents.

Christine Leaf

Pāpāmoa Beach

Idiots punish all

I agree that dogs should be controlled on the beach.

With reference to Meg Butler's comment that why should everyone be restricted for a few (Letters, December 14).

Unfortunately, that is with everything.

The idiots in society punish everyone for their antics.

In reality, if everyone lived by life's rules we wouldn't need a police force as we have.

The idiots are forcing a growth industry of control on us all respectable people, and it is becoming very tiring.

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

