Letters to the editor: Solo beach walkers carrying sticks after dog incidents

The question of whether further restrictions are needed for dogs on beaches is hotly debated. Photo / Getty

Last year I was walking along the sand and passed a couple with a dog.

As we passed, the dog jumped up and bit my hand. The couple continued to walk on so I called out to them and showed them that my hand was dripping blood.

The man came back, picked up the dog and said "silly, silly" to it... and they both walked off. Neither of them looked at or spoke to me.

On another occasion a few weeks later I noticed a woman throwing a ball for her dog.

I stopped to chat while the woman continued to throw the ball. Suddenly a dog shot across the beach and attacked her dog, with such force that it knocked it right off its feet.

I looked around and a long way off an elderly man was leaning on a post in the dunes watching... I called and said "Is this your dog?".. he nodded but did nothing.

Luckily, a young man saw what had happened and shooed the attacking dog away.

I think it would be wonderful to have several hours in the day when we could walk on the beach without worrying about being attacked or bitten.

These days many single walkers carry a stick for self-defence.

Janie Gibbens

Mount Maunganui

No need to punish all

I also have sympathy for Viv Jones, who sustained injuries on the Mount beach by an out-of-control dog (News, December 10).

It was a pity that the dog owner was not fined at the time for not controlling her pet.

Because of this unfortunate incident, I don't see why all dogs need to be restrained on a lead, and to be restricted to visiting the beach within certain time limits.

As a regular beach walker I am constantly impressed by the responsibility of dog owners and delight in the sheer joy dogs display, playing with their owners, in the surf, and greeting other dogs.

I was less impressed, however, by the behaviour of two small-dog owners who studiously looked away while their animals soiled the beach.

Perhaps they should have been fined too.

Meg Butler

Pāpāmoa Beach

'Sorry darling'

I support the proposal to keep dogs under control, not only on beaches but public reserves also.

Recently, while with my walking group on McFeteridge Reserve, I was almost knocked over by an overfriendly dog, possibly a young Boxer.

It bounded up to me, put its paws on my shoulders and licked my face.

Thankfully I use Nordic walking poles, otherwise I would have been knocked to the ground.

The encounter left me tearful and shaken. The owner's response was minimal – "sorry, darling".

I am not anti-dog, but I feel dog owners need to be responsible.

Interestingly, when the remainder of the group saw the dog it was leashed and muzzled.

Shaken 83 year old,

Gaye Wilson

Ōhauiti

