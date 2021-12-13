Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Solo beach walkers carrying sticks after dog incidents

4 minutes to read
The question of whether further restrictions are needed for dogs on beaches is hotly debated. Photo / Getty

The question of whether further restrictions are needed for dogs on beaches is hotly debated. Photo / Getty

Bay of Plenty Times

Last year I was walking along the sand and passed a couple with a dog.

As we passed, the dog jumped up and bit my hand. The couple continued to walk on so I called

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.