Letters to the editor: How much longer will EVs be subsidised?

Electric vehicle users pay no road tax - unlike petrol-vehicle users who pay through the fuel tax, and diesel-vehicle users through the mileage tax. Photo / NZME

I would like to know just how long electric cars are going to be subsidised by all other road users?

They pay no road tax - unlike petrol vehicles which pay through the exorbitant fuel tax, and diesel vehicles through the mileage tax.

This is totally unfair; electric vehicles still cause wear to the roads but pay nothing towards the maintenance of these roads.

Paul Barnard

Ohauiti

Location, location, location? More like location, design, affordability

Location, location, location is a rather trite phrase that is popular in real estate and television circles but in my opinion is largely meaningless.

The three characteristics house owners should strive for are location (a good address), good design (having an excellent designer and a long-term plan) and affordability (able to be built in stages over time as one can afford).

Part of the long-term plan is to list the essentials and prioritise them. If a first home buyer wants excellence and is happy to wait, then the "designer kitchen" can wait.

The main thrust of my suggestion is to start by deciding to include rainwater storage and electric generation as a priority. Even if the first underground rainwater tank is limited to 10,000 litres and the EV array to 12 cells, they can be expanded later in your long-term plan.

Council is attempting to upgrade its infrastructure but shortages of water and electric power will continue to occur.

GL Hodgson

Bethlehem

Celebrate Christmas the Kiwi way

I think it is time we did away with fat Santas with white beards and dressed in red tracksuits, Halloween American celebrations and Guy Fawkes too - a tradition in the UK 500-600 years ago.

Let us in New Zealand celebrate our New Zealand events. The Treaty, the Māori Battalion - sent away as labourers and became the best fighting men UK or NZ ever saw. There are sportspeople, scientists, doctors and many other things too.

Nationally and locally, let's celebrate Christmas as Kiwis - not upside-down with holly and snow but with a Christmas barbecue on a beach or by the lake.

We can make enjoyable events that children will very quickly love and learn so much from.

John Mayhew

Rotorua