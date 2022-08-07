Instead of fluoridating the water, a reader suggests the money could be spent on free toothbrushes, toothpaste and education on good dental hygiene. Photo / NZME

Instead of fluoridating the water, a reader suggests the money could be spent on free toothbrushes, toothpaste and education on good dental hygiene. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I strongly object to fluoride being added to our water supply. Just because it occurs naturally in some countries, in my view that doesn't mean it is safe.

What is a safe dose? A newborn bottle-fed baby gets the same amount as an adult male.

What is the lifetime effect of drinking fluoridated water?

It is likened to fortifying milk with vitamin D and bread with folic acid.

However, these products can be avoided if so wished but there is no way to avoid tap water apart from drinking bottled water and filling the landfills with plastic bottles.

I understand young children in New Zealand have a high intake of sugary drinks and carbohydrates. I suggest money could be spent on free toothbrushes, toothpaste and education on good dental hygiene.

I see it as my right to have unadulterated drinking water and certainly do not want my rates to be used to add toxins.

A M Gribben

Mount Maunganui

Crime not a good look

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is reported as refusing permission to the owner of Ōmokoroa Mini Mart to put bollards in front of his shop, the reason being it is not a good look for Ōmokoroa.



Is it a good look for the owner to have his shop front with no glass just expensive plywood?



Crime is rampant in Ōmokoroa but don't tell anyone.

I saw bollards being placed in front of Chemist Warehouse in Bethlehem, obviously, Tauranga City Council allows bollards and rightly so.

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa

Surprise gift

I was sitting in a truck that I was shifting from the Mount to Rotorua when I was given reason to believe there are still some lovely people in our beautiful country.

I was about sixth in the queue at the stop-go man stopped behind an SUV. We had been there for a couple of minutes and the traffic going the other way was passing when I noticed the driver's door on the vehicle in front opening.

I sat and wondered what was happening when this woman got out holding a black shopping bag. I thought she was going to put it in the boot but she just walked past her car and headed towards my truck holding the bag up to make it obvious she wanted me to have it.

I wound the driver's window down and she said "here are some oranges from Murupara for you".

I took the bag and thanked her very much for her generosity and said she had better dash back to her car as the sign had gone green.

She took off like a rocket but the stop-go man waved his red sign and made her stop.

So we all stopped again, but not for long as there weren't many cars in the other queue.

Never mind, in the finish we all got to follow her to town.

What a lovely woman - and the oranges were lovely too.

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

