Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Don't fluoridate the water, spend the money on toothbrushes instead

4 minutes to read
Instead of fluoridating the water, a reader suggests the money could be spent on free toothbrushes, toothpaste and education on good dental hygiene. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I strongly object to fluoride being added to our water supply. Just because it occurs naturally in some countries, in my view that doesn't mean it is safe.

What is a safe dose? A

