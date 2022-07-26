Letters to the editor: Showerhead type is wrong priority

The water-efficient Stream showerhead, aimed at helping Tauranga tackle water woes. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

If the article on showerheads wasn't so tragic, it would be funny (News, June 21).

In 2008, the nanny state Labour government tried to dictate what size showerhead and type of light bulbs the public must use.

Now, we have Tauranga City Council looking at a reduced-flow showerhead trial involving 150 households and a controlled survey.

Anyone can look up former Labour leader Phil Goff's admission Clark's government made mistakes and the government took its eye off the ball with such tactics and should have been concentrating on listening to the public, creating jobs and an economy that eased the burden on working families and taking the struggle off making ends meet.

Sound familiar?

Simply unbelievable.

Jan Hill

Tauranga

I cannot see why there is so much near sporting panic and the cry for blood-letting over a domestic rugby rubber loss.

So, it was the first in 28 years.

How long does the New Zealand public expect to last before the next one?

I can remember the time when the All Blacks were so dominant that the nation became blase about the expected win.

Could it be that there are too many voices and player confusion?

Could it be that our midfield has adopted the rugby league technique of dying with the ball when the game and rules are designed to encourage the running game?



Could it be that some people are out of touch with the Northern Hemisphere, which has progressed along different and winning lines?

A.D. Kirby

Pāpāmoa

Not only did the council sell the elder housing villages to Kāinga Ora for $25m under the capital valuation, but we are also now advised that (News, July 23) ratepayers could now be up for some of the costs associated with the redevelopment of the villages.

Am I being stupid but when does a vendor, the seller, contribute towards the purchaser's redevelopment or improvement costs as surely the vendor's costs cease once the property is sold and settled for?

Apparently, the answer, in this instance, is not when you sell to a government department.

In my opinion, this seems to be an example of the council seemingly working for the Government rather than the ratepayers.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

