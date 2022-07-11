Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart. Photo / NZME

I don't agree with Gordy Lockhart (Opinion, July 9).

He has his view but in my opinion, there is a lot wrong with trying to change the school's beliefs.

If you don't like the rules, change schools. How simple is that?

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

School owes no one an apology

Gordy Lockhart's demands and expectations (Opinion, July 9) are, in my opinion, unreasonable.

Successive New Zealand governments have liberalised laws that once criminalised homosexuality. I believe the downside of this is that it has divided the nation.

While the LGBTQI community can now rightfully demand acceptance, not everyone has to join in or even agree.

Some have strong beliefs that put them at odds with that. The law does not rule against their stance. They have every right to be respected and accepted as well.

As I see it, Bethlehem College is in that category. It owes no one any apology for upholding its beliefs and traditions. For it to fly the rainbow flag would be hypocrisy.

Ian Young

Papamoa Beach

Households and businesses will suffer

We have not seen mortgage rates rise so suddenly as we have in the past 12 months.

How sad the Government thinks this is the best way to stop inflation.

Households will be paying an extra $200-plus a week on an average mortgage.

Instead of that money going on food, petrol and other necessities - it is going to banks.

Householders and businesses will suffer because of this.

How crazy is that?

Perry Bell

Rotorua

