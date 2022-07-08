Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION:

It's been an interesting month.

The media - social, print and digital - has been full of raucous debate over the issue of inclusivity and, heaven forbid, even the fiery topic of free speech.

The hoo-ha started in 2019 when Bethlehem College decided it would define "marriage as being between a man and a woman".

The Ministry of Education says it was made aware the statement differed from the school's integration agreement with the education minister when I made a complaint. The school says it is continuing to engage with the ministry on this matter, and in the meantime has reverted to its original Statement of Belief to show good faith.

But what this change had to do with an educational environment where children struggle to commit to homework, let alone grasp the complexities of a lifelong journey with one's partner of choice, I have no clue.

The Marriage (Definition of Marriage) Amendment Act enables couples to marry regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. The new statutory definition of marriage in the Marriage Act defines marriage as "the union of two people, regardless of their sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity".

My belief would be that society defines laws in the context of our democratic process and that no one has the right to decide those laws are not valid.

Bethlehem College says that ''a Christian understanding of marriage can feel personally hurtful''.

Why would an organisation adopt a belief system with values that ''can feel personally hurtful''?

In my opinion, Bethlehem's statement isn't apologetic either as the school explains that its vision of Christianity holds views that can feel hurtful.

That seems weird to me and is not the Christianity I know. I was taught to love one another. Judge not, lest ye be judged.

Christianity in my household was never about saying we don't like a particular group.

That's not Christianity. It's not Islam, it's not Hinduism, it's not Judaism and it isn't Buddhism. In my opinion, it's hate, pure and simple.

To the school's parents reading this now: you want your children to be happy. You want your kids to grow up independent, successful people with dreams and do amazing things, yes?

What if your child was gay? What if they were unhappy and felt deep down, they belonged in another body? What if this child had been going to a school that, in my opinion, based on its belief that marriage is only between a man and woman, openly discriminates against LGBTQI people and you signed the documentation, you bought into a premise where you're required to acknowledge that belief system?

Ask yourself, how do you think your child is going to feel when they find themselves, only to worry they're going to lose you?

Having been in similar circumstances I know that will devastate a child.

Other Christian schools take a different view to Bethlehem College.

Hamilton Christian School, also a state-integrated full year-group school, explains on its website: "Inclusive education is where all students are engaged in their learning and achieve by being present, participating and belonging. This includes students of all abilities, cultures, races and ethnicities, religious beliefs, gender identities, sexual orientations, neuro-diversity, ages and socio-economic status. At Hamilton Christian School, we value inclusive education and aim to provide our students with an environment and education that respects their dignity and individuality ..."

Why is Bethlehem College, set up by The Christian Education Trust, not on the same wavelength?

Let's bring it closer to home. Bethlehem Tertiary Institute (BTI), also set up by The Christian Education Trust, has an entirely different view of inclusion in its educational environment.

With the headline, "Weaving together our Christian faith and inclusive practices", BTI states online: ''Our students are of many faiths and of none, many cultures, ethnicities, and different identities including LGBTQIA+. We welcome everyone who wants to study at BTI. Students or their whānau are not required to sign a statement of belief.''

Bethlehem College and The Christian Education Trust - why can't you be just as inclusive?

Is this about religion?

I challenge Bethlehem College to:

• Apologise unconditionally and unreservedly for hurt or emotional harm past and current students may have experienced as a result of the values set out in the statement of belief.

• Remove all teaching that could make LGBTQI+ students feel they are not as valued as others.

• Embrace Bethlehem College's Queer Straight Alliance (QSA).

• Remove reference to marriage from all websites associated with Bethlehem College, including The Christian Education Trust.

• Use inclusive texts similar to that used by Hamilton Christian School or BTI.

• Fly the Rainbow flag during Pride month each year.

I've tried hard to avoid theological discussion. I'm an ardent believer that everyone has the right to believe whatever they want to believe.

The issue lies with potentially causing harm, or "hurt". As soon as belief causes harm, or hurt, that's a problem.

Bethlehem College, by its own admission, says a Christian understanding of marriage has the potential to harm and, in my opinion, that is not acceptable.

Silence against what, in my opinion, is oppression is as bad as the act itself and those members of the school community not standing up for young people affected by the school's stance are, in my view, helping condemn them to unhappiness.

Please, Bethlehem College and The Christian Education Trust, please stop.

In my opinion, you're harming our nation's children and you're not even sorry.

Gordy Lockhart, originally hailing from Scotland married his Kiwi husband 16 years ago in one of New Zealand’s very first civil unions. Gordy has lived in Tauranga for 11 years and believes in challenging views that would deny our LGBTQIA community equality.