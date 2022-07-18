Being gay is still tough for many New Zealanders; we still face homophobia at times. However, we won the battle of public opinion through free speech, writes Ani O'Brien. Photo / Getty Images

Being gay is still tough for many New Zealanders; we still face homophobia at times. However, we won the battle of public opinion through free speech, writes Ani O'Brien. Photo / Getty Images

Thank you for publishing Ani O'Brien's excellent column (Comment, July 14). O'Brien highlighted the fact that we live in a country that allows more freedom of choice than many others. It was so refreshing to read her views without criticism, judgment, condemnation or demands of those who may not agree with her. Well done.

Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival

The Tauranga Historical Society is delighted to see the early interest (News, July 12) in the plans to include our Brain Watkins House museum, and its garden, in the upcoming Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival.

We are also delighted to have the enthusiastic support of the festival committee in supporting our efforts. For us museum-keepers, however, the term, "restore" is a very large one.

So as not to disappoint those who may buy a ticket on the strength of your article, we must correct the impression it gives. The only authentic records we have of the garden - photos taken in the 1960s, when Elva Brain lived there with her husband Willie Watkins - show a spectacular display of floral colour and an abundance of planting. This, in the few short months between now and November, would be impossible to achieve.

Instead, the Tauranga Historical Society intends to evoke the spirit of the garden rather than restore or re-create it, so as to give visitors a vivid sense of what it once was like. This unique opportunity will not result in the permanent restoration of Elva's garden, but it may inspire those keen to help the society in its work of care and maintenance, and it certainly will provide a new experience for garden and art festival visitors. We look forward to welcoming lots and lots of them.

Beth Bowden

President, Tauranga Historical Society

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz