Historic decision on proposed return of Panepane Pt to Māori due today

Panepane Point on Matakana Island is the subject of an extraordinary meeting today. Photo / File

A historic decision to return Bay of Plenty land to Māori is expected to be made today.

More than 300 people have gathered for today's public meeting at Western Bay of Plenty District Council to decide whether to return Matakana Island's Panepane Pt, also known as Purakau, to local hapu.

Panepane Pt, the southeastern tip of the island, borders the Tauranga Harbour channel and has been owned by the Western Bay of Plenty District Council since 1989. Its pristine beach is one of the district's last untouched pieces of land.

More than 300 people have gathered at the Western Bay of Plenty District Council for the meeting. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Previously, ownership was in the hands of the subsequently disestablished Tauranga Harbour Board after being acquired under the Public Works Act in 1923.

The meeting follows weeks of consultation, which resulted in a record number of submissions.

Last month, the council revealed a total of 7381 pieces of feedback were received. Of the submissions, 7121 were for the proposal and 260 opposed. The response is a record for the council.

Submissions included feedback from tangata whenua, those who previously publicly opposed the move, national organisations such as Forest and Bird, and people from out of town who visit the Bay of Plenty on holiday.

Of the submissions, 544 came from overseas.

A map of Panepane Point. Image / Supplied

The council's final decision is being made at today's extraordinary meeting at Trustpower Baypark.

Due to the significance of the deliberation, and potential Covid-19 risk, the meeting will be livestreamed - a tool the council does not use for any other meetings.

On July 28, the council voted to consult on the proposed return of the land in a meeting that drew one of the largest crowds the council chambers at Barkes Corner had seen, as island residents and iwi gathered for the occasion.

If the proposal is accepted, the council will return ownership of the 165ha of Panepane Purakau to a trust representing the five hapū of Ngai Tuwhiwhia, Ngati Tauaiti, Te Ngare, Te Whanau a Tauwhao and Ngai Tamawhariua.

Public access to the foreshore would be protected in perpetuity through a 7ha public reserve and through a 20m esplanade strip around the coast.

This would secure public access for fishing off the wharf, walking the beach and using the recreational areas close to Panepane Purakau, such as water-skiing lanes.

How we got to this point:

• Panepane Pt was among land confiscated following the 1864 battles of Gate Pa and Te Ranga. The land was transferred back to Maori owners in 1877, then acquired by the Government in 1923 under the Public Works Act.

• The land's return now is not directly connected to the confiscation. The council and hapū have been working to return the land since 2013, resulting in yesterday's decision.

• The land spans about 178ha of the island and is spread across two legal titles known as Panepane and Purakau. It is used for forestry purposes but also hosts Port of Tauranga navigational aids. It is also the most visible part of Matakana Island from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga city.

• At a Tauranga Moana and Te Arawa ki Takutai Partnership Forum on February 10, 2020, representatives from the island's five hapū reiterated their long-held desire to have the land returned to them.

- The proposed transfer agreement would see a 7ha reserve created to ensure public access to the foreshore is protected in perpetuity.

Source: Western Bay of Plenty District Council