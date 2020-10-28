Matahui School students run an entire day to get a new playground

Organisers of the Matahui School run fundraiser from left Agnes Anderson, Asha Russell and principal Mary Woods. Absent Bella Kubaisi-Gallagher.

Matahui School students will run laps around the school for an entire day in a bid to raise money for a new playground.

For tomorrow's student-run fundraiser, children in teams of three will run relays around the school field from 9am to 3pm; and they're calling on local businesses, friends and neighbours to sponsor them.

Matahui School principal Mary Woods said the fundraiser is the first of its kind to be held by the school. By Tuesday, the school had already received over $1000.

"I'm really proud of the efforts the students have put into organising and planning this event. I hope they get lots of support from local businesses and the community."

All money raised by the event will go towards a new playground, which the student council played a major part in planning and developing sketches and designs for last year.

A percentage of the funds raised will also be donated to the Stroke Foundation.

"There are a number of families and staff attached to the school who have had a close family member experience a stroke recently. This is an issue close to our hearts," Woods said.

On the day there will also be a bake sale, sausage sizzle, raffle, and bouncy castle. Students who are not running for the event will be involved in art and music activities.

It is expected that many of the community, sponsors, parents and extended Matahui family will attend, enjoy the homemade baking and a cuppa and take the opportunity to catch up with friends and family.

• Businesses who would like to support the initiative can contact the school for further information on 07 552-0655.