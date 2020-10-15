Ultimate Fun Fest to celebrate TECT Park's 10th birthday

Councils are preparing for the TECT park's double digit birthday in November. Photo / Supplied

The invitation to celebrate the 10th birthday at TECT Park in style is out.

Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City councils invite everyone to the TECT Park Ultimate Fun Fest on November 28 for an extravaganza of free fun, entertainment, activities and birthday celebrations.

Pack a picnic, grab a chair, torch and some cash – and join in on what is a jam-packed event with a day and night session.

From 10am until 3pm there's the annual Mud Dog Run, bouncy castle, pony rides, face painting and more – Santa Claus is also due to arrive in style.

Sports clubs that call the park home will be opening their doors to the public for have-a-go activities and demonstrations, including the Bay of Plenty Four Wheel Drive Club, Tauranga Model Aircraft Club and paintball.

There will be shuttles and free buses from Katikati, Te Puke and Aquinas College. Photo / Supplied

From 7pm to 10pm kick back with family and friends and enjoy a laser light show and a big screen showing of Kiwi legends Six60's sell-out Western Springs show.

Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber said the park deserves a special birthday party to celebrate its exceptional record of growth, popularity, reputation and development since it was officially opened in December 2010.

"This park is a source of great pride to both Western Bay and Tauranga councils. Among its successes have been the five-time winner of the Green Flag Award and Supreme Green Flag Award from 27 Green Flag Parks throughout the country.

"This year we have added a vital component of safety to the park with the building of a cell tower to provide mobile and wireless broadband services."

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell said the park's 10-year anniversary is a very significant milestone.

"The park has gone from strength to strength over the years, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Tauranga and Western Bay councils. It truly has something for everyone and this celebration is a great way for our community to come together and enjoy all the park has to offer."

Flyer for the event. Image / Supplied

TECT Chairperson Bill Holland said the park was a community asset which the Trust was extremely proud to support.

"It's fantastic to see how far TECT Park has come in 10 years. It is an incredible community asset that continues to meet not only increasing demand but a range of new sports and recreation groups."

Holland said TECT was proud to have supported the park's development with more than $5 million in funding since its establishment.

"Together with the two councils and the dedication of staff, volunteers and community groups, we have built an award-winning park that is one of the best in the country.

"The Ultimate Fun Fest will be a momentous occasion that everyone in our community can come out to enjoy."

The Ultimate Fun Fest will be on November 28. Free buses will be available on the day leaving Katikati, Te Puke and Aquinas College while shuttles will ferry people to various activities within the park from the main event space.