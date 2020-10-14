Police warning Tauranga Facebook users of online scams

Tauranga police are warning Facebook users to make sure sellers are legitimate. Photo / Getty Images

Tauranga Police are urging Facebook users to be wary when buying and selling goods on the social media website.

"We would like to reiterate our message that if you ever buy goods on Facebook, please ensure the sellers are legitimate," Acting Detective Sergeant Mark Farrell said.

"We are still receiving multiple complaints around online sales scam on social media. There are complaints of goods not delivered even after a payment has been made."

He recommended buyers arrange for pick ups so they are able to make the payment in person and collect the item.

"When you decide to buy anything online it's good to conduct proper checks about the legitimacy of it before completing the transaction and sending money to the seller."

Potential buyers are urged to exercise caution when on a trading page. Just as you would secure your properties - not because you believe there are burglars out there but it's good practice to protect yourself.

"If you do not have information that helps to verify the seller's identity you should not complete the transaction," Farrell said.

Even in instances where police are able to locate a fraudulent seller, if the scammers have been paid, the chances of recovering the money are slim.

There were also concerns of dodgy sellers hijacking legitimate business sites and using the screen grabs of these websites to mislead a buyer that the sellers' products are authentic.

"Remember, don't buy goods from anyone who you are unsure about, never pay money into another account without verifying who the account belongs to, and lastly – if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is."

If you have been victim of a scam or if you have any information about suspicious activity call 105 to report it.