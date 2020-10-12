Emergency services responding to second crash on Welcome Bay Rd in 10 hours

FILE

Just as the mess from a crash on Welcome Bay Rd this morning was being cleared, emergency services have been sent to deal with another.

A police media spokeswoman said the second crash, between Arawata Ave and Waikite Rd, was reported at 1.45pm.

The two-vehicle crash was between one moving car and a parked car. One lane was blocked and there were no injuries reported, she said.

Earlier, a car crashed into a power pole on the same section of Welcome Bay Rd.

A car hit a power pole on Welcome Bay Rd this morning. Photo / George Novak

Police were notified of the incident at 7.01am, a police media spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said one patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.