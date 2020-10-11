Car takes out power pole on Welcome Bay Road, Tauranga

A car has crashed into a power pole leaving residents without power. Photo / George Novak

A car has crashed into a power pole on Welcome Bay Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of the incident, between Arawata Ave and Waikite Rd, at 7.01am.

One lane was blocked and it was not yet clear if there were any injuries but an ambulance was on the way, she said.

A St John spokesman said one patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

A witness said: "The road is blocked. You can see a car that's crashed into a power pole. A big concrete power pole. It's still under it. There are so many emergency vehicles here."

Traffic management is in place at the intersection of Welcome Bay and Arawata Rds. Photo / George Novak

He also said there was a power surge at the time of the crash.

The Powerco website is reporting an outage in Welcome Bay. Its estimated time of restoration is 12pm.

