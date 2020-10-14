Bay of Plenty's unique natural hazard risk highlighted in Shake Out event

Top scientists from all over New Zealand have been spending time with children at Matata Public School to prepare them for today's national Shake Out earthquake and tsunami drill. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty's unique geographical nature has been highlighted in this year's annual Shake Out event, and Matata school children are the ones to benefit.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence and expert scientists will host the national earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi from Matata Public School today . The 9.30am event will be livestreamed around New Zealand as people throughout the country practice the advised drop, cover, and hold response to an earthquake.

A Bay of Plenty Civil Defence spokeswoman said Shake Out also helped people practice their response to a tsunami by retreating to higher ground or further inland.

" ... We know that practising and knowing what to do will help make these things automatic in the case of an earthquake," she said.

The spokeswoman said the school was in a very geologically active area which was why Civil Defence representatives and top scientists have been visiting this week. The school has also been making educational videos and webinars.

The school was also presented with a seismometer which will be set up in the new year.



It was crucial people knew how to recognise a natural hazard such as an earthquake, tsunami or volcanic event, and how best to respond to it, she said.

GNS volcanologist Brad Scott said New Zealand had a large exposure to geological hazards.

"They may not happen every year, but they will in your lifetime and when they do it's important to know what actions to take. Drills are the best way to practice and learn your actions in preparation for the real event. Annual drills are best, and it's great when they're at all schools, because that keeps it fresh in the whole community's mind."

Scott said it was great to see Matatā embrace resilience to natural hazards as the community had valuable experience in recent decades from the Edgecumbe Earthquake in 1987, through landslides such as in 2005, 2018 flooding and ongoing eruptive activity from Whakaari / White Island.

It was also important to emphasise the need to be aware of tsunami. The 'Long or Strong, Get Gone' message was key for all Kiwis to remember and act on immediately following an earthquake if they're near the coast, he said.

"Every minute and every metre counts with tsunami evacuation."

GNS Science senior scientist Dr Graham Leonard said Matatā was "very geologically active".

"The hills behind Matatā relate to local fault lines so earthquakes are a hazard, and the hills have landslides from time to time. Matatā is coastal so tsunami and other coastal hazards are present, and it's down-wind of the central North Island volcanoes and thus volcanic ash too.

"The plains next door also get occasional floods from the rivers. Therefore Matatā is exposed to earthquake, landslide, tsunami, coastal hazards, and nearby flooding."

The wider Bay of Plenty was also at risk of similar disasters but particularly tsunami, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Matata Public School principal Tania Raynes said: "These kids live in an active area - their parents were part of the Edgecumbe quakes and of course White Island, so it's good to get a real understanding".

"It also helps them reach beyond their own community and make a global connection with other places through science, especially the kids in our rumaki class, who have a real environmental focus".

A total of 56,497 people, schools and organisations will be taking part in today's Shake Out event. Nationally 624,338 people or organisations will.

By the numbers - who's taking part in today's Shake Out

9707 Businesses and Organisations

1120 Composite Schools

3883 Early Childcare Centres

1087 Individuals and Families

433 Other

18,717 Primary Schools

10,489 Secondary Schools

11,061 Tertiary Institutions