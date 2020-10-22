Western Bay of Plenty residents give 13,000 answers to council planning questions

Katikati, in the Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Western Bay residents have continued to share their thoughts on what their district could look like in the future.

This feedback will help with the development of the Western Bay of Plenty District Council 2021 to 2031 Long-term Plan.

The community gave more than 13,000 answers about a shortlist of options for potential projects, including swimming pools, a Katikati bypass, elder housing, Waihi Beach Library and Service Centre, CCTV and community halls.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber. Photo / File

The options were created following feedback during the first phase of the Hello Future District community discussion on 12 key topics.

In a press released, Western Bay mayor Garry Webber thanked all those who took part.

He was pleased with the large volume of feedback.

"We must ask our communities what they think is right for the future, why they love living here and then we must do our best to act on that feedback.

"This feedback will inform the proposals we will make in our formal consultation period in March next year."

To follow the Long Term Plan process, share your thoughts and sign up to receive updates visit the www.hellofuturedistrict.co.nz website.