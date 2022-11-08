Amanda "Atomic Blonde" Baunton. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Weighing an "unhealthy" 97.5kg at 165cm tall, Amanda Baunton was confident and happy.

Now, after losing more than 30kg, she feels "free".

The 44-year-old mother-of-three is celebrating her weight loss journey by competing in her first corporate boxing fight night at the Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre this Saturday.

She will step into the ring for TGA Box Health and Fitness' Battle of the Brave as Amanda "Atomic Blonde" Baunton.

At her heaviest, Baunton weighed 97.5kg.

Amanda Baunton has lost more than 30kgs since 2020. Photo / Supplied

At that weight, Baunton said she felt like she was "categorised" as someone who was inactive and unhappy.

"But I was active, and I was happy in who I was.

"I was never an unconfident person. I dressed really well for my size."

But Baunton said she would battle with the "constant mental narrator" of feeling like people were staring when she went shopping in certain retail shops. She felt limited on what clothes would suit her body shape and size.

Baunton, a hairdresser at Hair To Stare At, said standing at 165cm tall and weighing 97.5kg, was "unhealthy".

So in September 2020, she had gastric sleeve surgery - a surgery for weight loss that removes a large part of the stomach.

Post-surgery, Baunton said she lost about 30kg in three months. She now weighed 65kg.

"I know it sounds cliche, but I just feel like it's the start of my life now. It is being on the outside what I have always felt on the inside," she said.

"The saddest thing is realising once you have lost weight, people treat you differently.

"It was people assuming things about me based on my weight."

Baunton said she felt more comfortable being active with her daughter Olive, 9, and stepdaughters Maia, 17, and Ava, 21.

"Everything is easier now," she said.

"Since I have lost this weight, I feel like there are no restrictions in terms of my body. I feel like I can dress how I want to dress. It's all very freeing."

Baunton said her diet includes two poached eggs on grain toast and a protein coffee for breakfast, a protein bar for morning tea. Lunch includes some sort of protein such as salmon or chicken with veggies and rice or couscous.

Dinner was "whatever the family eats". But she will often switch pasta from meals like spaghetti bolognese with veggies.

Baunton said it was not dissimilar to what she was eating before her surgery.

"I eat whatever I want. It's just all in smaller portions.

"I have a glass of red wine and 70 per cent chocolate most nights.

"I didn't have the surgery to watch what I ate. I love food. I love cooking, and feeding people. I still eat carbs. I am just enjoying it all in moderation now."

Amanda "Atomic Blonde" Baunton will compete in her first TGA Box Battle of the Brave fight night this weekend. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Baunton said she had signed up to TGA Box to do the fight night after hitting her "goal weight" of 65kg in November last year.

"It was going to be a celebration."

But because of Covid-19 restrictions, the fight was postponed until this Saturday, which she said had given her more time to focus on her goal.

"Now I feel like exercise is ingrained in me."

Baunton said entering the fight night was something she had always wanted to do.

"It was a bucket list thing."

To prepare for her big fight, Baunton's training consists of a weekly session with personal trainer Kevin Elder, two classes at TGA Box, a walk to Mauao's summit once a week, and about three to four classes a week at another gym FAMZ in Tauriko.

"I am feeling good. I am feeling confident."

Her message to other fighters was: "If you want to do something, just do it".

"Don't let age, weight, sex, or anything get in your way."

Amanda Baunton weighed 97.5kg in 2020. Photo / Supplied

TGA Box owner and head coach Chris Walker said 42 corporate boxers were competing in the fight night.

"It is one of the biggest events we have ever done."

Walker said he was happy to be able to put on the event after last year's postponement.

"People have been starved of good entertainment."

Many of the fighters set their goals of jumping in the ring last year and had been training since then for the big event this weekend.

"They have worked through adversity," he said.

"Everybody has a different story and are using the fight night as part of their story to get in shape, increase their mental health, or test their own abilities, which is a good thing.

"People can expect to see a good night of entertainment. They can get an understanding of everyday people putting their hand up, being brave, and giving it a go."

The main event will be the professional match between Salo Vui and Afatasi Fuiava.

The details

What:

TGA Box's Battle of the Brave

When:

Saturday, November 12

Where:

Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre, Tauranga

