Corey Choat is running up Mauao in gumboots and a speedo to raise money for Gumboot Friday. Photo / Supplied

Gumboots and a Speedo will be all Corey Choat wears tomorrow as he runs up Mauao for a good cause.

The 35-year-old has been set the challenge for Gumboot Friday, a fundraising day for youth mental health charity I Am Hope.



Choat will be running in memory of his sister Sally Walton, who died aged 34 after taking her own life in September 2019.

Choat said he wanted to raise money for I Am Hope because it provided counselling for those aged 25 years and younger.

"It's sort of getting them used to that idea of talking at a young age so when they [become] adults, it's normal for them to talk.

"And it's just like going to the dentist or the physio or something like that when you've got something wrong."

According to the office of the chief coroner, 538 people died by suspected suicide in the financial year ending June 30, 2022. In the previous financial year, 607 people died.

Choat, who is originally from Te Puke but now lives in Auckland, started a challenge in February called "Running for Sal".

Corey Choat is running in memory of his sister Sally Walton, who died in 2019. Photo / Supplied

His goal is to run 2000km during the year to raise money for I Am Hope. He hopes to raise $50,000, and is at just over $40,000.

"Part of that was to get people to try to stay connected to my journey, so [they] set me challenges, and one of those challenges was to run up the Mount in Speedos."

Choat said the challenge was all about "being vulnerable" and "showing others it's okay to be like that".

"I don't even like taking my shirt off in front of people," he said, laughing.

Choat will be setting off about midday tomorrow with a few others. Once they reach the top of Mauao, they will collectively complete 538 burpees — one for every life lost to suicide in the past year.

"It's just something that affects too many people in New Zealand — we've got this sort of view on it that we don't want to talk and we don't want to let people know that we're struggling because we want to look like we're all doing well.

"But at the end of the day, we all have days that we struggle. When you're going through that, you feel alone, but it's more the fact that we need to make sure that people are aware that they're not alone."

Choat said Walton "struggled for a long time". She was diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffered from a range of mental health issues.

On December 10, Choat will run for 607 minutes — just over 10 hours — to remember those lives lost to suicide. The event in Whangamatā would be a "great family day" that everyone could get involved in, he said.

It will be followed by a fundraising function with several special guest speakers. More information can be found on Choat's Instagram page, runningforsal.

I Am Hope founding ambassador Mike King told the Bay of Plenty Times last month it was New Zealand's leading youth mental health charity, led by young Kiwis.

He made the comments as Pāpāmoa mother Dani Smith and her 15-year-old son Levi were hosting a Halloween-themed dance party, with all proceeds going to mental health charity I Am Hope.

"We listen to what young people in the community are saying and we do our best to highlight their mental health challenges while promoting a positive attitudinal societal change, creating a cultural shift around mental health in New Zealand."

King said it offered people hope and a voice, and could not do it without the ongoing support from Kiwis across the country.

"The people out in our communities doing the real work, raising money and awareness and rolling their sleeves up - they are the real heroes."

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What's Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.