Bay of Plenty Times

How an ovarian cancer survivor is helping survivors get their 'mana' back

9 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

Advisory: This story contains images that might be confronting for some readers.

Cancer nearly killed Kelly Valk, but she fought it and the cosmetic tattooist is now setting up a charity to help breast cancer

