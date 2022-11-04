Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Hospital: Elective surgery backlog nears 2000 as some wait years for hip replacements

Megan Wilson
By
9 mins to read
Tim McMahon was told he needed a hip replacement in April 2021 and still has not had surgery. Photo / Mead Norton

Tim McMahon was told he needed a hip replacement in April 2021 and still has not had surgery. Photo / Mead Norton

At 56 years old, Tim McMahon can't walk 100m. Louise Roberts is in "chronic pain" and can no longer work fulltime. And Helen has trouble getting dressed, cooking and doing the dishes. These are the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times