An eyewitness has praised the efforts of fellow motorists at the scene of a fatal crash on the Kaimai Range. Photo / File

An eyewitness has praised the efforts of fellow motorists at the scene of a fatal crash on the Kaimai Range. Photo / File

An eyewitness has praised the efforts of fellow motorists, including a doctor, a nurse, and an off-duty policeman at the scene of a fatal crash on the Kaimai Range, yesterday.

The woman was travelling from Hamilton to Tauranga and had just passed the lookout on the Kaimai Range when she saw the head-on collision.

''It just happened really quickly ... and then there was a big collision.

''Both cars rolled and they both ended up on their roofs.''

She said about half a dozen motorists pulled over on the side of the road.

''Everyone rushed to the scene and unbelievably there was a doctor, an emergency department nurse, and another medical professional.''

The witness said another motorist had already dialled 111 before she took over the call to emergency services.

Ambulances and a rescue helicopter later arrived at the scene.

''It didn't take long.''

A group of tradies and an off-duty police officer were also helping to assist. One person died at the scene and she said a woman in the other vehicle was trapped inside.

Everyone's thoughts were with the families and those involved, she said.

''The accident was horrific and a terrible, awful scene to witness. Everyone just kicked in and worked together to help the victims, with traffic management and general communication.

''My heart goes out to the families.''

The accident made her realise how precious life was.

She drove on the Kaimai Range regularly and always paid extra attention.

''There are just so many problems on that road. I absolutely hate it. I know people will say there is nothing wrong with the road but I am always more aware, as you can control what you are doing but can't control what other people are doing.''

Police earlier said one person had died after a two-car crash on State Highway 29 near the Kaimai Range summit yesterday afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the motor vehicle incident at 4.20pm and two ambulances, a rapid response unit and a rescue helicopter attended.

"We assessed and treated one patient with critical injuries who was flown to Waikato Hospital," the spokesperson said.