Police were called around 5.50am. Photo / NZME

There has been a possible gas leak after a car crashed into a hole in the ground of a construction site in Mount Maunganui.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Granada St in Mount Maunganui near Hibiscus Ave about 5.50am.

A car had driven into a hole in the ground of a construction site, a spokeswoman said.

St John was called but the driver was uninjured, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was contacted by police regarding a possible gas leak.

On arrival, there was a smell of gas and crews contacted a construction company, he said.

He was unsure whether the gas was coming from the car or the construction site.