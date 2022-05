Police were called to the crash around 7.40am. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in Tauriko.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Cambridge Rd, between Sunny Downs Dr and Harrison Rd, about 7.40am.

St John were notified and the driver has been taken to hospital.

More to come.