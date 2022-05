One person has been injured after a car crashed in Aongatete. Photo / File

One person has been injured after a single-car crash near Katikati.

Emergency services have been called to Work Rd in Aongatete to a report a car had rolled, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of a single-vehicle collision on Work Rd at 4.45pm.

It appears one person has suffered minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.

