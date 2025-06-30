The Western Bay of Plenty is moving away from its after-hours roster system for urgent care after new national funding aimed at strengthening urgent care services. Photo / 123rf
A decade-old, “unsustainable” after-hours medical care service in the Western Bay of Plenty will be overhauled.
It comes as a breakaway GP brand launches its own after-hours service today, saying the old regional one had clinicians regularly working 11-hour days.
Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation (PHO) chief executiveLindsey Webber said its after-hours obligation with Health New Zealand required general practices to ensure their enrolled patients had all-hours, in-person access to care.
After-hours care was originally managed by GPs, however, “this approach became unsustainable over time”, Webber said.
Since 2014, the PHO has had after-hours care agreements. This included subcontracting Accident and HealthCare Tauranga to provide urgent care services, supported by a Western Bay-wide GP roster, she said.
The Bay of Plenty Times reported in May that Tend had 17,000 enrolled patients across its four Western Bay of Plenty practices in Tauranga, Greerton, Bethlehem and Pāpāmoa.
Tend chief medical officer Dr Graham Denyer said the after-hours model in the Bay of Plenty had been “unsustainable” for its clinicians. It exited its agreement with the Western Bay PHO in April last year.
“Our team was often being rostered into evening or weekend shifts after already completing full clinic days, regularly working 11-plus hour days,” Denyer said.
He said clinicians were expected to care for patients “without access to complete medical records, in a different scope of practice”.