National primary healthcare company Tend has become its own primary health organisation in three regions, allowing direct contracting with Health New Zealand.
About 80,000 Tend patients will transition to a Health NZ contract by July 1.
Tend’s Cecilia Robinson says the current PHO model is “outdated” and needs reform.
A national company has been approved to become its own primary health organisation, allowing it to leave regional funders and contract directly with Health New Zealand.
Tend has GP clinics in Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Canterbury as well as offering around-the-clock virtual care. Its founder has called for ashake-up of the “power dynamic” in the primary health system.
The change has an organisation for GPs concerned about the “unclear” approval process, as Health NZ cancels planned consultation about the future of PHOs.
Tend confirmed in May it had severed ties with five regional funders, including the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation, to seek a direct Health NZ contract. Tend believed this would “rapidly increase funding for the front line”.
Health NZ contracts primary health organisations (PHOs) to provide primary health services within a geographical area. GP clinics receive capitation funding, and PHOs manage flexible funding used differently by each entity.
A Tend statement said becoming its own PHO marked a “significant milestone” in its mission to provide accessible, modern, and “patient-centred” healthcare.
“It enables us to streamline funding flows, reduce unnecessary administrative layers, and deliver more coordinated, efficient care across the communities we serve.”
Initially, about 80,000 enrolled Tend patients would transition to a Health NZ contract by July 1.
Green Cross Health and Third Age Health practices planned to transfer with their 46,000 patients to the Whakatāne-based Eastern Bay Primary Health Alliance in a funding-driven move.
Western Bay of Plenty PHO chief executive Lindsey Webber said it was working with Health NZ to ensure any transitions of practices to other PHOs were “managed carefully with continuity of care at the core”.
She said primary care was “evolving” and the organisation supported changes that “genuinely put patients at the centre and reflect the voices of our communities”.
Webber said it “strongly” disagreed with claims that undervalued the role of PHOs, which had a “long history” of supporting the modernisation and strengthening of general practice.
She said primary care went beyond general practice, providing complementary wraparound services that responded to the community’s diverse needs.
“We are here to ensure everyone can access the care they need, in ways that suits them. We believe patients should have options, because healthcare is not one-size-fits-all.”
