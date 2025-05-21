Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tend seeks Health NZ contract, leaves Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Tend founder and co-chief executive Cecelia Robinson is seeking a direct contract with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.

Tend founder and co-chief executive Cecelia Robinson is seeking a direct contract with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.

  • National primary healthcare company Tend is leaving five regional funders to seek a direct contract with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.
  • Tend believes this would increase frontline resources.
  • Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation has expressed concerns about continuity of care and access to services.

A healthcare company with a national network of general practices and 140,000 enrolled patients is severing ties with five regional funders as it seeks a direct contract with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.

In Western Bay of Plenty, where Tend has about 17,000 enrolled patients, it would become

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times