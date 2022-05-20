Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga family's only car is written off after driver hits parked cars in Ōtūmoetai

3 minutes to read
A driver crashed into three parked cars on Otumoetai Rd. Photo / Supplied

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

A family now have to use taxis to get their terminally ill grandmother to treatments after a car ploughed into their property, writing off the family vehicle.

