Police are investigating two ram raids in Tauranga overnight reportedly involving the same vehicle.

A spokeswoman said police received a report of a burglary on Otumoetai Rd, between Grange Rd and Sherwood St, around 1.50am.

“A vehicle was used to gain entry to a store. The offenders have taken an unknown amount of items from the premises before fleeing the area in the vehicle,” she said.

Police were then told a vehicle had been used to enter a commercial premises on State Highway 2 at Minden about 1.25am.