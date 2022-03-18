March 17 2022 There are 19,566 new community cases of Covid-19 and 930 people in hospital, including 23 in intensive care. Ten Covid-related deaths were announced today.

Coughing, no taste or smell, and feeling as if you're breathing through a straw.

These are the most common recorded symptoms of Covid-19. But how do you know when it's time to get professional medical help?

Bay of Plenty District Health Board respiratory and general physician Dr Johnnie Walker said people were usually admitted to hospital with Covid-19 if they felt too unwell to take care of themselves or if they needed oxygen.

"Most people will have mild to moderate symptoms that can be managed at home," Walker told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"If your symptoms get worse or you need urgent medical care, call your local healthcare provider or Healthline."

According to Ministry of Health data, as of March 17, 3194 people have been hospitalised with Covid in New Zealand. Of those cases, 80 have needed to go into an intensive care unit (ICU).

A total of 135 Kiwis have died with the disease so far.

Dr Johnnie Walker was working in Yorkshire during the UK's first and second waves of Covid-19. Photo / Andrew Warner

Walker has treated hundreds of Covid patients in New Zealand and Britain.

"[I've treated] more [patients] than I can remember."

Walker worked almost exclusively in the Covid treatment wards during the first and second waves of infections in Britain before moving to New Zealand in February last year.

Today, he treats patients infected with the virus at Tauranga Hospital.

"Covid-19 is often referred to as mild, moderate, severe and critical."

Walker said the mild and moderate forms of the disease could generally be managed at home.

"In severe Covid, you may not only feel more breathless but your breathing may become rapid and your oxygen saturations may drop.

"Most people do not reach this stage but, if you do, you will have to come to hospital where we will generally give you some oxygen and some medication."

Tauranga Hospital respiratory and general physician Dr Johnnie Walker has treated hundreds of Covid-19 patients in the UK and New Zealand. Photo / Andrew Warner

If a patient needed oxygen, Walker said this was usually provided through nasal tubes for two to seven days.

"A small proportion of patients go on to need oxygen delivered at a higher pressure [through] a tight-fitting mask that is strapped on to the head."

Walker said people who needed oxygen also usually needed medications such as steroid tablets or IV medication.

"In the critical stage, oxygen is not enough to keep your oxygen saturations in the expected range and it is at this stage that we may need to consider intubation or intensive care."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the average hospital stay for a Covid-19 patient was between two and three days.

"It is important to note that not all Covid-19 patients require oxygen and there are clinical pathways for treating patients who do not require oxygen," the spokesperson said.

"Not all patients in ICU are on ventilators but they need a higher level of clinical support and monitoring that cannot be given on general wards."

On Thursday there were 35 people in Bay of Plenty hospitals with Covid-19. Photo / NZME

The spokesperson said Dexamethasone was a steroid given to patients requiring oxygen.

"Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum anti-viral agent that attacks the virus replication early in the infection."

Remdesivir is administered intravenously.

"Within the next month, we expect to have oral antivirals available to treat those at most risk of severe disease to help reduce the chance of them requiring hospital care."

According to Pharmac late last month, Remdesivir has proven to be "effective earlier in the course of Covid-19 illness".

"This treatment is being used around the world. Hospitals can order Remdesivir and use it to treat both inpatients and outpatients," Pharmac said in a media release.

Tauranga Hospital has six ventilators and more can be arranged if needed. Photo / File

Toi Te Ora manukura-executive director Marama Tauranga said the decision to ventilate was a discussion staff aimed to have the moment a patient was admitted to hospital.

"This is usually a very personal decision, so we will always discuss this with you and your loved ones if possible," Tauranga said.

"Many patients, especially as they become more frail, would be unlikely to withstand ventilation and life support.

"They might be better suited to respiratory support on the wards, which is gentler."

Tauranga said there was a capacity for 23 ICU-capable ventilators in the Bay of Plenty's public hospitals.

"Getting enough ventilators and beds is relatively easy, but finding the skilled staff to run them is not."