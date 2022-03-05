Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: The recession indicator to keep an eye on

4 minutes to read
Mark Lister says interest rates are very much in focus at the moment. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Lister says interest rates are very much in focus at the moment. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

Interest rates are very much in focus at the moment, with our Reserve Bank having just increased its policy rate again and the Federal Reserve in the US expected to do the same this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.