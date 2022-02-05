Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: If January was scary, maybe shares aren't for you

4 minutes to read
Mark Lister says January was a volatile month for global sharemarkets. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Lister says January was a volatile month for global sharemarkets. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

COMMENT:

January was a volatile month for global sharemarkets. We've seen a rebound since then, and markets seem to be on a more stable footing.

However, if that little bout of volatility scared you, maybe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.