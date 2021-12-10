Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mark Lister: Higher prices on the horizon, but at what cost?

4 minutes to read
Cost pressures for businesses remain intense. Photo / Getty Images

Cost pressures for businesses remain intense. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times


COMMENT

When inflation is high and costs are rising, companies with pricing power often prove most resilient.

They can increase the prices they charge to their customers, without suffering any major decline in demand, allowing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.