Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: What the Russian invasion means for financial markets

4 minutes to read
It's unclear how things will play out between Russia and Ukraine and the markets are on edge. Photo / Getty Images

It's unclear how things will play out between Russia and Ukraine and the markets are on edge. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Opinion

Financial markets were still getting to grips with the prospect of rising interest rates, and now they have an increasingly tense geopolitical situation on their hands as well.

We don't know how things will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.