Queues in Tauranga for rapid antigen tests. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Demand for Covid-19 tests has resulted in long queues today.

The queue for RATs tests from 100 First Ave stretches back towards Cameron Rd and around the block.

While it is fast-moving, a reporter estimates upwards of 100 people are in the queue.

Those in the queue are maintaining social distancing and all are wearing masks.

People queued were being asked if they had registered to get a test by a woman in high-vis and if not, people were asked to step out of the queue and do so.

Once at the front of the queue, a masked staff member asked for the order number, whether you were a critical worker before handing out the test kits.

The queues formed after it was announced this morning that New Zealanders who have Covid-19 symptoms or are a household close contact could now order a rapid antigen test (RAT) through a newly launched site to ensure a smoother process.

It comes after director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing capacity was not keeping up with demand last week.

More than 80 per cent of Wednesday's 22,152 community cases were detected by a RAT test.

Jo Pugh, acting group manager of Covid-19 Testing and Supply, said an online order makes the process smoother for collection.

"The ability to place an order online ensures that the process is smoother when people go to collect them.

"It also means that the whole whānau don't need to queue up at the testing centre when one person in the household gets sick, because you'll be able to collect RATs for everyone in your household," Pugh said.

People were still able to access free RATs without an order, however only for one eligible person.

Pugh said there will be order limits by address and phone number.

"The website also contains features to prevent people from ordering too many RATs to ensure that everyone who needs one can get one."

To order and collect a RAT test, a person will need to go through the step-by-step process online then show an order number while at a collection site.