Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Cost of living crisis hits Tauranga charities with some facing $1m+ shortfall

6 minutes to read
Waipuna Hospice chief executive Richard Thurlow says it is facing a huge shortfall this year. Photo / Mead Norton

Waipuna Hospice chief executive Richard Thurlow says it is facing a huge shortfall this year. Photo / Mead Norton

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Waipuna Hospice is predicting a $1.7 million shortfall this year and its boss says while the charity 'doesn't want people to face death alone', something has to give.

The hospice is not alone as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.