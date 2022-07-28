Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga grandfather donates all his furniture to homeless support service

4 minutes to read
Melanie Anderson pictured at her father's unit in Greenwood Park Retirement Village in Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

An 86-year-old who moved to Australia has gifted most of his worldly belongings, including high-quality furniture, to the homeless.

Bill Prentice was living alone at Greenwood Park Retirement Village in Tauranga but moved to the

