Bay Oval. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga City Council commissioners have approved significant investment in a range of community facilities and projects during today's 2022/23 Annual Plan deliberations meeting.

Speaking at the conclusion of the deliberations meeting, Commission Chair Anne Tolley said residents deserve a city with quality recreational and community facilities.

"We want to create places where people can come together and do the things they enjoy. In many instances, these developments have been delayed for some years due to a governance reluctance to invest in new and upgraded community facilities and it's heartening to be able to address that historic under-investment now," she said.

General Manager Community Services, Barbara Dempsey said she was encouraged by the level of investment that has been signalled.

"This is a hugely exciting opportunity, we have listened to the community and put a focus on making long-overdue improvements to maximise our current facilities. We believe this will help ensure we can develop and maintain quality facilities for our residents and visitors, to enjoy," said Dempsey.

Some of the top projects to receive funding include:

Bay Oval

Agreement to fully fund the shortfall for the Stage 2 Pavilion (additional $1,934,240 grant in 2022/23) and signalling support towards one-third funding ($2m) of the proposed indoor training centre.

Citywide Active reserves

$7.9m towards active reserve improvement projects, including:

• Investment into football facilities in the city;

• Improvements to the turf, floodlights and drainage across a number of reserves including, Gordon Spratt reserve, Waipuna Park, Arataki Reserve, Fergusson Park, Morland Fox Park, Pemberton Park and Te Wati Park;

• More mowing and landscaping at Blake Park and helping to fund a temporary cricket pavilion for community cricket.

Merivale Community Centre

Additional $3.9m (including $2m external funding) approved to enable the completion of the Merivale Community Centre and $100k per annum to a community centre operational budget

Lighting the City

Building on the success of the Strand Christmas lights, Council committed funding for a feasibility study to explore options for LED installations that would light up the city on a permanent basis. The total cost for permanent lighting is estimated at $750k.

Sculpture Trust

$136,000 has been set aside for public art, and the establishment of a sculpture trust. A decision as to how this funding will be allocated will be made following the confirmation of the new public art framework. Council is working with the Park to Park Trust, an independent trust seeking to establish a public sculpture trail connecting Kulim and Fergusson Parks.

Mount Maunganui toilet facilities

$500k is included to look across Mount North at public toilets provision, after the toilets were burnt down at Coronation Park earlier this year.

- Supplied content