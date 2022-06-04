Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Rising food prices stretch Bay of Plenty's in-demand food providers

6 minutes to read
Workers sorting food donations at the Tauranga Foodbank. Photo / Mead Norton

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Rising food costs are affecting food providers with one feeding twice as many people with 20 per cent less food and another spending 40 per cent more on food this year.

The crunch comes as

