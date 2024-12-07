“We will take great care of all donations and ensure they are utilised for people in our community who need this most.”

Goodwin said being at the frontline of food insecurity was very sobering, and at the foodbank they saw the stress and hardship people were facing daily.

“Your support makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of others.”

An emergency services food drive on Tuesday was a “roaring success” according to Goodwin, contributing massively with thousands of food items.

“We honestly cannot thank them enough, for the time, effort, and passion that went into this food collection.

Emergency services held a food drive on December 3 and more than 6000 items have been counted in the collection so far. Photo / Tom Eley

Food collected in the Pyes Pa and Mount Maunganui area went to the foodbank.

Goodwin said the foodbank was so grateful to the emergency services and Neighbourhood Support for the “hard yakka.”

“So much was collected that we haven’t yet finished counting it. We have sorted through half of what was collected and have reached 6000 items.”

She said this food would provide a lot of extra goodies the foodbank didn’t normally have as they were outside the budget.

“It will be so much fun including these in our kai support over the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Clubfit Gym in Greerton is collecting foodbank donations from members in the lead-up to Christmas.

Whetu Wharakura, supervisor at Clubfit Greerton, said they were a local gym that cared about their community.

“This time of year is tough for a lot of people, so we want to help this holiday season. Our community-minded club loves a good conversation, a challenge, and also making a difference.

“As a team, we will be collecting food donations over the next few weeks to deliver to the foodbank before Christmas to help keep bellies happy and full,” Wharakura said.

Clubfit Greerton supervisor Whetu Wharakura said as a team the gym will be collecting food donations over the next few weeks to deliver to the foodbank before Christmas.

Clubfit Greerton will also waive the joining fee for new members who bring in a food donation in December.

Items on the foodbank’s wishlist this year include cereals, Christmas treats, spreads and tinned soup. Drinking chocolate, instant coffee, canned fruit, muesli bars and tinned fish would also be welcomed.

Tauranga Community Foodbank Wishlist 2024

Cereal

Christmas treats

Spreads

Tinned soup

Drinking chocolate

Instant coffee

Canned fruit

Muesli bars

Tinned fish

Any items are welcome, even if they’re not on the list.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.