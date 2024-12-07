As of 8am on Friday, $74,706.49 in cash and 11,589 food items valued at $3 each, have been donated to the Tauranga Community Foodbank – a total of $110,283.49 raised so far.
Nicki Goodwin, the general manager of the foodbank, said this brought the donations to 44% of the foodbank’s target which was “tremendous” to see.
“I would like to remind everyone that is considering contributing, to please do so. This appeal is vital to setting up the Community Foodbank to be able to provide this essential service in the months to come.
Clubfit Greerton will also waive the joining fee for new members who bring in a food donation in December.
Items on the foodbank’s wishlist this year include cereals, Christmas treats, spreads and tinned soup. Drinking chocolate, instant coffee, canned fruit, muesli bars and tinned fish would also be welcomed.
Tauranga Community Foodbank Wishlist 2024
Cereal
Christmas treats
Spreads
Tinned soup
Drinking chocolate
Instant coffee
Canned fruit
Muesli bars
Tinned fish
Any items are welcome, even if they’re not on the list.
Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.