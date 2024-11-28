Super Support is a free, community-led initiative offering free pre-cooked meals, essential pantry items, and personal wraparound support for older people.

Council strategic advisor for disability and ageing Tan Phuangdokmai, said it began in May 2023 as a direct response to community feedback that many older people were struggling to make ends meet.

“Recognising the strength of collective action, community organisations collaborated to ensure Tauranga’s older population wouldn’t go without food or support.

“The working group is made up of five dedicated organisations all committed to enhancing the well-being of the older community.”

He said the organisations had helped put a spotlight on the often-overlooked challenges faced by older people.

Tan Phuangdokmai, Tauranga City Council's strategic advisor for disability and ageing, said addressing the growing issue of elderly cost of living is a true team effort. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Super Support involves organisations Here to Help U, Tauranga Community Foodbank, Good Neighbour, Age Concern and Bay Financial Mentors.

“There’s a common perception that retirement marks a carefree phase of life, but for many, this is far from reality,” Phuangdokmai said.

According to Stats NZ, the cost of living for superannuant households increased by 3.9% in the 12 months to the September 2024 quarter.

This followed a 4.6% increase in the 12 months to the June 2024 quarter.

The largest contributors to this increase were insurance with an 18% increase, property rates and related services increased by 12.3% and household energy increased by 6.2%.

Tauranga Community Foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin said before the Super Support initiative, the foodbank was finding it difficult to connect with people in the 65+ age group.

“We find that this part of our community will often not ask for help, it can be embarrassing and stressful, so instead they try to make do.

Nicki Goodwin, Tauranga Community Foodbank general manager, said the need for Super Support has been growing as more people become aware of how to access the service. Photo / Alex Cairns

“On top of this, if they are facing limitations with their own mobility, then creating meals can become tricky, and purchasing ready-made meals is expensive.”

Goodwin said in the 18 months before the initiative was launched, 514 people reliant on national superannuation were supported and in the 18 months since Super Support began, the foodbank made 875 deliveries assisting 1257 people.

Those using the service initially received a delivery, direct to their home, which included two ready-to-heat and-eat meals (per person), sausages, eggs, soup, bread, spreads, and fresh fruit.

Goodwin said the need for Super Support had been growing as more people became aware of how to access the service.

“We’re seeing a steady growth, and it’s just those people who need a hand every now and then. For many people over 65 years of age, superannuation is their sole source of income and are finding that this is often not enough to stretch and cover basic living costs.

“We’ve got people who are really struggling to live on the national superannuation. If it is established that long-term food support is required we will individually assess their needs.

“We cannot bear the thought of people going hungry, it just isn’t right.”

To access the Super Support Service people can complete an online form or contact Here to Help U on 0800 568 273. A voicemail message must be left and a connector will phone back the same day to arrange a food delivery.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.