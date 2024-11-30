It comes during NZME’s annual six-week Christmas Appeal for the community foodbank – now in its third week.

Sanders’ police team will cover the Mount during the foodbank drive, and flyers will go out in advance to homes in the areas that would be covered.

Sanders said the foodbank drive offered a chance to help out the local community and if you receive a flyer, you know your area will receive a visit.

“People that don’t have much [are] often the ones that give the most,” Sanders said.

Foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin said she is 'gobsmacked' by emergency services donating their time to collect food during the busy hoilday season. Photo / Alex Cairns

Hato Hone St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the police would be involved in the evening.

Still, if your street did not receive a visit, foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin said there were always other opportunities to help.

“Even if the services don’t make it down someone’s street, it raises awareness,” Goodwin said.

Emergency services can be busiest during the silly season, so it was an immense privilege for Goodwin to have them help out the foodbank.

“I am gobsmacked that these services are willing to volunteer their time when they already have incredibly stressful jobs.”

She said the food donated in Pyes Pa and Mount Maunganui would support the community foodbank, with Otūmoetai supporting the Salvation Army’s food service.

She said not every area could or would be visited on Tuesday, because covering Tauranga would require every emergency service in the city.

St John, Fire and Emergency and police are involved in the food drive on Tuesday. Photo / Tom Eley

The combination of the foodbank, emergency services and the Salvation Army brings an awesome force together for Christmas to help the most vulnerable, Tauranga Salvation Army manager Sarah Way said.

“He waka eke noa. We’re all in this together, so we have to be joining forces,” Way said.

Food insecurity was rising in Tauranga as more families battled a cost-of-living crisis and rising unemployment, with new whānau and individuals visiting a food bank.

“It’s not just about the food. It’s about their [people’s] mana.”

The emergency services' efforts also help to remind people that the men and women in uniform are there to serve their communities, Way said.

If people miss the food drive and want to donate, they can go to the foodbank on Brook St in Parkvale or the Salvation Army on Cameron Rd.

- SunLive