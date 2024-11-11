“The power the community has to help everyone else around us who has been struggling is what’s most important, because it’s been a rough time for everyone in the last couple of years.
“The way I lead my personal training business is through [using] the power of small actions to get success.
“So the power of donating – if someone donates four items, they think it’s only four items, but don’t understand the impact of what those items could be for someone else,” Watson said.
Tauranga Community Foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin said the Christmas appeal is the biggest fundraiser of the year and the foodbank is grateful for all the support.
“We will help as many people as needed, and that’s what we’re here for, that’s what our purpose is.”
“Locals become friends of the foodbank and donate in lots of different ways – that could be financial or with food,” Goodwin said.
Following the release of Tauranga Community Foodbank’s wish list this year, Watson asked the community for tinned soup, tinned fruit, muesli bars, jam and peanut butter, cereal, Milo, deodorant, toothpaste and laundry powder.
She will be collecting items for the foodbank until December 16 before handing them over.
“To make sure that we can help, we’re going to unload and deliver the items to the foodbank for them to sort through and divvy up the items collected,” Watson said.