“To see the impact that it makes on others, and obviously the work David Letele has been doing as well, he’s been a massive inspiration.

“I’ve got over 100 clients, working online, in person, and I do boot camps as well, so I’ve got quite a wide audience. And the power of social media helps.”

With a following of 19,000 on Facebook and 4000 on Instagram, she had been accumulating an audience that contributed to the initiative.

The public can drop non-perishable items off at Blaze Fitness Tauranga in a box or bag during staffed hours or message Watson directly on social media.

“The power the community has to help everyone else around us who has been struggling is what’s most important, because it’s been a rough time for everyone in the last couple of years.

“The way I lead my personal training business is through [using] the power of small actions to get success.

“So the power of donating – if someone donates four items, they think it’s only four items, but don’t understand the impact of what those items could be for someone else,” Watson said.

Watson has already collected just over 1000 items for the Tauranga Community Foodbank and says the collection so far has been "super-fun".

Tauranga Community Foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin said the Christmas appeal is the biggest fundraiser of the year and the foodbank is grateful for all the support.

“We will help as many people as needed, and that’s what we’re here for, that’s what our purpose is.”

“Locals become friends of the foodbank and donate in lots of different ways – that could be financial or with food,” Goodwin said.

Following the release of Tauranga Community Foodbank’s wish list this year, Watson asked the community for tinned soup, tinned fruit, muesli bars, jam and peanut butter, cereal, Milo, deodorant, toothpaste and laundry powder.

She will be collecting items for the foodbank until December 16 before handing them over.

“To make sure that we can help, we’re going to unload and deliver the items to the foodbank for them to sort through and divvy up the items collected,” Watson said.

“A small act of kindness goes a really long way.”

The annual Bay of Plenty Times Christmas appeal launched on November 9 and is accepting donations until December 23.