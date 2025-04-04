Some of these, like the new Ōmanawa Falls walk, not only have well-managed tracks, interesting fauna and beautiful views, but also attractive educational boards reflecting both Māori and Pākehā cultures.

Well done Tauranga.

Alyn Ware

Prague, Czech Republic

Equality for all

Sam Uffindell is making an effort to correct the entrenched disadvantages created when statutorial provisions purport to provide Māori separate voting criteria.

In effect, this separatism creates a constitutional imbalance which has long prevented people on the Māori roll from voting in the general roll elections.

Paora Stanley stated that “the bill ignored the fact that Māori still face political disadvantages”. (Bay of Plenty Times, March 24.)

In fact, the 1993 Electoral Act provides for the Māori electoral option - currently, if you are on the Māori roll you will vote for a candidate in the national Māori electorate you live in or if in a local authority you will vote for a candidate in the Māori ward.

If you prefer a candidate in the general electorate you are unable to vote.

Only Māori on the general NZ roll have this right.

It would seem that Māori political disadvantage is created by other Māori taking away their choices.

The Uffindell bill attempts equality for all - as provided by the Treaty.

The ballot box is still open for elected representation on our council, not more internal race-based appointments.

Rayna Stephens

Pāpāmoa Beach

Embrace realities of modern era

An article stating that Scott “Razor” Robertson had been “reined in” by New Zealand Rugby and that both now back the non-selection of overseas-based players sounds like a capitulation to the dark ages of the amateur era (Herald, Bay of Plenty Times, March 18).

At that time, no one needed to leave the country as players played the game for the fun of it at all levels, with some hoping to achieve the ultimate goal of playing for the All Blacks.

Nowadays, the stakes are much higher as big money is offered overseas that might outshine the lustre of an All Black jersey as players try to secure their financial futures.

Who can blame them?

In any case, why can’t coaches just access video footage of New Zealanders playing overseas to assess their abilities?

Also, competitions such as English Premiership Rugby and the Top 14 competition in France are just as challenging as our Super Rugby competition.

New Zealand Rugby needs to embrace the realities of the modern professional era, otherwise our national team will continue to founder in the wake of the Springboks who allow selection of players playing overseas.

Bernard Walker

Mount Maunganui

