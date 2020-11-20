Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: More than $420k donated to Bay organisations

10 minutes to read

Got business news? Tell your new Money team. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

The Lion Foundation Regional Grants Committee for the Bay of Plenty met in early November and awarded $427,568 to Bay of Plenty organisations.

The total amount awarded across the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region for November

Award-winning vet practice

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A Real Rad girls' night out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

New vet clinic opens

New diploma in horticulture production

Bay real estate agencies awarded

Resource consent application

Businessmen shave for a cure