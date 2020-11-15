Business Digest: Free career advice for Bay job seekers

Got business news? Email businessBOP@nzme.co.nz

Free career advice

Bay of Plenty job seekers can access a free career advice service that is being offered from Greerton Library until December 24.

It's a walk-in service, no appointment needed, providing a personalised session from a qualified career adviser. The service is available Monday to Friday during the library's opening hours.

The offer is part of Direct Career Services, a new programme from the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) in partnership with the Career Development Association of New Zealand (CDANZ) that was launched in October.

It is a key part of the Government's response to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic to help New Zealanders get back into work.

The service is available over the phone anywhere in the country but special pop-up centres are operating in some places, allowing an in-person consultation.

Career practitioners at Greerton Library Miriam O'Connor and Hana Lambert. Photo / Supplied

TEC chief executive Tim Fowler said the service is aimed at people whose jobs have been affected by Covid-19.

"You might have lost your job and are looking for a new one, or your career path is now limited so you are looking to change directions or retrain.

"Career experts offer advice tailored to your background and your circumstances. Having over-the-phone career guidance makes it easily accessible to people across the country.

"There are also a number of career advice pop-ups open that can provide face-to-face support to job seekers."

CDANZ president Heather Lowery-Kappes said the Direct Career Service has been designed to support individuals to get back into work by identifying current skills and how they might be used in different industries.

To book an appointment with a career professional call TEC on 0800 601 301. Direct Career Service is available nationally until March 12, 2021.

Visit www.careers.govt.nz/career-advice for more information

Jon O'Connor. Photo / Supplied

Bayleys welcomes new sales manager

After an extensive recruiting campaign Bayleys are pleased to announce the appointment of their new residential sales manager to replace Dickie Burman in Tauranga and Whakatane.



Jon O'Connor brings a wealth of business and leadership experience accumulated over 24 years in the financial services sector starting with Westpac in 1996, to being the general manager of Lifetime, leading 90 advisers and 40 support staff by the time he conducted that chapter of his professional career in May 2020.

O'Connor has also held a number of directorship and leadership roles with the Rothbury Group.

O'Connor is very much a "Realty Group man" having worked as a mortgage broker to help grow the financial services arm of the company from 2003.

O'Connor takes up his appointment on December 7.

New OneRoof appointment

NZME has announced the appointment of Paul Maher to lead its real estate platform OneRoof.

Maher joins from TVNZ, where he currently serves as the business strategy director.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs welcomed the addition of Maher to the team.

"The continued growth of OneRoof is a key pillar in NZME's strategy," Boggs said.

"We've been delighted with the ongoing success of OneRoof since its launch in 2018. The passionate and skilled OneRoof team under the leadership of NZME's chief digital officer Laura Maxwell has built OneRoof from a start-up into a prominent national brand in a short space of time."

Real estate continues to be NZME's largest advertising vertical and OneRoof.co.nz has grown into the number one site for residential for-sale listings in Auckland and is now the second-most visited property site in New Zealand.

"OneRoof has grown to the stage where not just continued but accelerated growth requires dedicated executive leadership," said Boggs.

"I'm delighted we've been able to secure a commercial media executive of Paul's calibre, with his extensive media industry experience, commercial acumen and strategic thinking to take on this challenge.

"This move also allows Laura to dedicate her focus to the continued development of NZME's extensive portfolio of digital platforms, product development and the maximisation of NZME's audience and customer data," added Boggs.

Maher will take up the role at OneRoof in early 2021.

Multimillion-dollar project reflects business confidence

Eight years after the last horse crossed the finish line, Paeroa Racecourse has a new lease of life, with an aspirational vision that will help create employment opportunities and additional homes for the region.

Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams, deputy mayor Paul Milner and former mayor Basil Morrison attended the official "chain cutting" at the racecourse this month as new owners WFT Finance & Investment Company Ltd took possession of the historic property.

WFT Finance & Investment has partnered with local developer Tim Bartells. The company hopes to develop the 33.5-hectare property, including refurbishing the racecourse stands and kitchen areas, continuing the link the racecourse has with the region.

The Wright family of Tauranga is the shareholder of WFT Finance & Investment Company and is committed to investments that make a positive difference to New Zealand communities.

The Wright family is also behind The Wright Family Foundation, a charitable trust renowned for the particular focus foundation trustee Chloe Wright has placed on the wellbeing of mothers and children.

Tim is the developer and co-owner of Paeroa's Longridge Country Estate; a 250-villa retirement village project currently under construction (co-owned and financed by the Wright family) and will see $180 million invested into the local community.

Over the coming weeks and into the new year the development team will meet with the local community, talking to residents and iwi, and firming up development plans.

Job seekers seeking income relief drops

Numbers of people on Jobseeker Support or receiving the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment (CIRP) have reduced by 216 people for Western Bay in September - down 198 for Tauranga City and down 18 for Western Bay of Plenty District.

That is according to Priority One's latest Economic Monitor report for October.

The CIRP 12-week payment has now expired, so if people were still out of work, we would expect to see a 1:1 addition to the Jobseeker Support benefit, which doesn't appear to be the case.

With a healthy number of job advertisements and no signs of widespread business failures or redundancies, we are confident people remain employed in the Western Bay.

Apprentice of the Year

Mathew Van Boheman has won runner-up in this year's Registered Master Builders Carters 2020 Apprentice of the Year competition.

The 23-year-old from Bay of Plenty Central Plateau was one of eight top tradies from around the country to compete in the final showdown.

The final stage of the competition was held over two days at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds and involved a 45-minute interview with the judging panel, and a practical challenge.

The six-hour practical component challenged the apprentices to each create a mud kitchen to donate to early learning centres through Evolve Education Group.

Registered Master Builders chief executive David Kelly was impressed with the group's talent and their commitment to being the best in their field.

The competition comes at a time when support of the trades and apprentices has never been more important.

Off the back of the Government's Apprenticeship Boost, since July organisers say there's a record jump in the number of registered carpentry apprentices, up by 17 per cent compared to last year.

The Master Builders Apprentice of the Year competition is made possible thanks to principal sponsor Carters, the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation, and supporting sponsor Licensed Building Practitioners, as part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

For more information, visit www.apprenticeoftheyear.co.nz

Aquabots donation

Heating, ventilating and air conditioning service Gree New Zealand has donated $8000 to Rotorua AquaBots students.

Gree New Zealand has donated $8000 to Rotorua AquaBots students. Photo / Supplied

Gree New Zealand business unit manager Roger Lee presented the cheque to the students at the Pullan Hotel in Rotorua on November 6.

Special thanks was made to Deon Bhagwandhin from Koolmakers for his extreme generosity during the auction that was held to support this worthwhile charity.

Rotorua locals take over global courier brand

Bay of Plenty's Maylene and Charlie Papuni have bought Rotorua courier company Aramex.

The pair came across the business during Covid-19 lockdown while working as essential workers.

"We saw Aramex courier drivers out doing the mahi picking up and delivering parcels, and we could see being part of a global logistics business would be very appealing going forward.

"We were looking for a new business opportunity that serves our community in Rotorua, Whakatane and Taupo and we could see how committed the local Aramex teams to ensure residents got their parcels, despite the very difficult circumstances that prevailed."

Maylene and Charlie are both born and bred in Bay of Plenty and have bought the business with a long-term plan that also involved their two children – daughter Turi, 31 and son Poihipi, 17.

Maylene and Charlie Papuni have bought Rotorua courier company Aramex. Photo / Supplied

"They will both join us in the business and we are excited to have our whanau involved. As residents of Bay of Plenty, I'm sure we'll be delivering parcels to whanau often."

Maylene says the Aramex brand will also be involved in charity causes and is already backing a local prostate awareness campaign.

Fastway Aramex chief executive Scott Jenyns said it was great to have another local couple with a deep connection to Bay of Plenty.

Giving the gift of sight

Specsavers and The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ have again joined forces to launch two limited-edition frames, featuring the artwork of renowned Samoan-New Zealand artist, Fatu Feu'u.

Part of the foundation's annual Gift of Sight fundraising activity, $25 from the sale of each limited edition frame will be donated to the foundation to help restore sight to needlessly blind people in the Pacific.

Specsavers and The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ have again joined forces to launch two limited-edition frames. Photo / Supplied

Aiming to raise $80,000 through the initiative, the limited edition range will be released exclusively online through Specsavers' website from November 5 and in-store nationwide from November 12.

Available in optical or prescription sunglasses styles, the artwork featured on the limited edition glasses is designed by internationally recognised Samoan-New Zealand artist Fatu Feu'u.

Entitled "Palauli", the artwork, part of the artist's Rainforest Series, is about the conservation of the rainforest in Savai'i for future generations.

Who are NZ's most trusted businesses?

The winners of the 2020 Most Trusted Business Awards have been announced.

Tauranga's overall winner was Raw Pawz Limited and Rotorua's overall winner was Accounting HQ.

Runners-up were Tauranga businesses Upshot NZ, EmbroidMe Tauranga, Burnett Piper Insurance Brokers, Active Testing Solutions Limited and Undercover Industries.

Industry winners included Rotorua accountants Accounting HQ, Tauranga accountants Upshot NZ, Office Professionals Rotorua and Bay Air.



Runners-up were HVAC-I Air Conditioning, Active Testing Solutions Limited, Undercover Industries, Weather Master, Colin Bower Finance & Lease, Lemongrass Catering Company, Higgins Contractors BOP, Tauranga Eireann Construction, CommElec Group, Mount Rewinds, Rockgas Tauranga, Changing Room Hair Design, The Hair Lounge, Oceanside Homes, Burnett Piper Insurance Brokers, O'Connor Warren Insurance Brokers, Delta Technology Solutions Ltd, Gran Marbello Tauranga, Creative Kitchens & Interiors, HK Kitchens, MWB Locksmiths, Will Smith Marriage Celebrant, Matahui Road School, EmbroidMe Tauranga, Propertyscouts Tauranga, Bay City Rentals, Raw Pawz Limited, EVES Realty.

Special mentions went to Solomons Gold chocolates and The Staff Room Tauranga.

Decades of opportunities

For nearly 30 summers Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council has provided an opportunity for students to gain practical experience in their potential future career as part of its Summer Experience Programme.

The popular programme had 32 positions available for 2020/21, and there were more than 800 applicants.

It's proved it's still a popular choice for university students looking for summer employment and wanting their first experience of what their future career could be like.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council director of people and leadership Karen Aspey said the programme has been a success for the past three decades for the regional council.

"It's been a real win-win situation for both us and the students. For the students, they're getting practical work experience in a field they're studying and looking at making a career in, giving them a taste of what's ahead.

"For us, we're able to build our leaders and provide a mentor-type role for many of the employees over the 12 weeks, building relationships which often last well beyond the summer and frequently end up in full-time employment with us once their studies are finished."

She says the regional council is also able to gain valuable insight into what's currently being taught in the country's tertiary institutes, letting staff check that how they're working is reflective of current trends.

This year's Summer Experience Programme intake is made up of 32 people, who'll be working across the region in a number of roles between November and February.