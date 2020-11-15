Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Business Digest: Free career advice for Bay job seekers

11 minutes to read

Got business news? Email businessBOP@nzme.co.nz

Free career advice

Bay of Plenty job seekers can access a free career advice service that is being offered from Greerton Library until December 24.

It's a walk-in service, no appointment needed, providing a personalised

Bayleys welcomes new sales manager

New OneRoof appointment

Multimillion-dollar project reflects business confidence

Job seekers seeking income relief drops

Apprentice of the Year

Aquabots donation

Rotorua locals take over global courier brand

Giving the gift of sight

Who are NZ's most trusted businesses?

Decades of opportunities