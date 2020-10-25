Business digest: Chamber announces new board

Got business news? Email your Money team at businessBOP@nzme.co.nz

Meet the chamber's new board

The Tauranga Chamber of Commerce has appointed its 2020/2021 board.

There were seven positions available, for which the chamber received six nominations. Therefore, all nominees will be confirmed at the chamber's 2020 AGM and will begin their term at the first board meeting in November.

The nominees were: Ben Cain (James and Wells), Conor Quinn (Biz Star International), Leanne Elder (Leanne Elder), Leon De Fourie (Toi Ohomai), Peter Williams (Veros Property Services) and Tom Beswick (Ingham Mora).

They join existing board members Anne Blakeway, Fiona MacKenzie, Tony Snow, Sam Tabak and Sam Williamson.

Men's retreat

A local businessman has partnered with Phoenix Valley to bring a men's retreat focusing on men's mental health to Tauranga.

The first Camp Phoenix retreat will be December 4 to 6 at Phoenix Valley.

Love Your Business founder Phil Holland partnered with Phoenix Valley owners Greg and Rebecca Walker to bring Camp Phoenix to life.

They are aiming to run three pilot camps between December and March.

The programme is based around the Love Your Business mindset programme Holland developed for his business clients plus other exercises, activities and sharing.

The weekend will also be followed by an eight-week follow-up programme designed to embed the awareness, learnings and decisions participants will receive during the weekend.

It will be old-school camping, with many of the sessions held around a campfire.

The aim is to help men ignite their life by becoming more aware of themselves, others and what is actually driving them.

For inquiries, email info@campphoenix.co.nz

Winning menus

Bay eateries have earned plaudits in the latest Menulog Restaurant Awards.

Castle 91 Indian Restaurant on Cameron Rd won the Best Indian Tauranga award.

Thai Thani on Gravatt Rd in Pāpāmoa won the Best Thai Tauranga award.

Curry Mehak Indian Takeaway won the Best Indian Rotorua award.

Property homework 'essential'

The real estate industry regulator is reminding home buyers to do their homework before making an offer. Photo / Getty Images

With a growing number of New Zealanders racing to buy property right now, the real estate industry regulator is reminding home buyers to do their homework before making an offer.

Belinda Moffat, chief executive of the Real Estate Authority (REA), says it's more important than ever for house hunters to make well-informed decisions.

In the three months to September 30, the Real Estate Authority saw an increase in calls and complaint inquiries. Last quarter it handled 5844 calls, up 20 per cent on the same period in 2019. Complaint inquiries were up 22 per cent.

"With homes selling so quickly in some parts of the country, we understand that for some buyers it might feel like a race to the finish line but it's important to take your time and do it right.

"Get a property inspection report, get a council LIM, get your finances in order and get legal advice before you commit."

Equally, real estate licensees are reminded of their obligations under the professional conduct and client care rules for real estate work. These rules are critical for guiding licensees in dealing fairly with consumers who are buying or selling property, especially in a high-pressure environment.

REA, the government agency that regulates the New Zealand real estate industry, oversees real estate agent behaviour and works to maintain high standards of professionalism across the industry.

People who have problems or issues with a real estate agent can contact the Real Estate Authority – visit rea.govt.nz or call 0800 376 732.

Bay customers most loyal

New small business recovery research by American Express has revealed customers in the Bay of Plenty are more loyal than many around the country.

The research examines the impact of Covid-19 on New Zealand's small businesses and the measures that can best support them in rebuilding.

The research found almost two-thirds (60 per cent) of small business owners from the region reported their customers having played a critical role in supporting them during the pandemic, against a national average of 48 per cent.

However, further support was needed for survival with only one in four (25 per cent) saying their local community rallied around them during these tough times.

What's more, almost half (44 per cent) need consumer spending to lift in the next couple of months in order to keep their businesses running in 2021, higher than the national average of 32 per cent.

Small businesses from the Bay made up 7 per cent of the total sample of 506 businesses.

The new insights accompany the announcement American Express is introducing its global Shop Small initiative in New Zealand for the first time.

The company is also announcing a new partnership with BNZ, which will add thousands of additional businesses to American Express' merchant network across the country and ensure that BNZ businesses pay the same rate to process American Express transactions as they do other card schemes.

Young innovators tackle Covid challenges

The winners from the Young Innovator Awards. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

The Young Innovator Awards is a highlight of the local secondary school calendar, bringing together some of the smartest minds of Generation Z and the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and game-changers.

Since 2010, more than 3000 students from across the region's 11 secondary schools have entered their creative solutions to real-world problems, developing their innovation skills to thrive in our rapidly changing world.

Head judge Jono Jones (chief product and innovation officer at Bluelab) said Covid-19 saw the awards team change the structure of the challenge, with this year's students tasked with creating solutions to problems created by the lockdown.

"The lockdown saw the normal three-month window become a five-week sprint for the young innovators to develop ideas.

"The end result? We've been completely blown away by the brilliant and creative solutions to many of those challenges."

Winners of each category were: Noah Ball, Aquinas College (Intermediate Innovator); Claire Ma, Aquinas College (Junior Innovator); and Alaya Callinan, Otumoetai College (Senior Innovator).

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Young Innovator Awards weres founded by Priority One's Instep programme and aimed at providing opportunities for budding business and social innovators to connect with some of Aotearoa's best in sector.

Andy Howells, Priority One's Instep manager said the programme would not have been possible without the support of local secondary schools, business partners and sponsors.

The 2020 awards, held at Mount Classic Flyers, hosted 300 students, parents and invited guests. MC for the evening was former Otumoetai College graduate, entrepreneur and founder of Nude Greens, Alex McCall.

TECT Community Awards

Nominations for the TECT Community Awards close next week on Friday, October 30.

TECT Chairperson Bill Holland is encouraging people to get their nomination in so individuals and groups that work hard behind the scenes can be celebrated at a special event next year.

There are six categories in this year's awards, including Event Excellence, Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainable Future, Rising Star, Youth Spirit and Volunteer of the Year Award.

The awards ceremony is on March 18, 2021. Nominations can be made at www.tect.org.nz/community-awards/

Celebrating Bay businesses

Bay of Plenty businesses will be celebrated at the upcoming Westpac Business Awards in Tauranga and Rotorua over the coming weeks.

The Westpac Rotorua Business Awards are on October 31 at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The theme will be a fabulous black-tie gala dinner followed by the awards.

The Westpac Tauranga Business Awards are on November 13 at the Trinity Wharf Hotel. The theme for the evening is Shine Like a Diamond.

This year, organisers are forgoing the usual sit-down dinner in favour of a fun, modern cocktail event – a Love Local degustation showcasing the best local food and beverages.

Celebrating four years in business

This year marks the fourth year for Pacific Coast Technical Institute's Manufacturing Trades Academy.

The programme is delivered to students from local secondary schools including Waihī, Te Puke, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga Girls' and Tauranga Boys' College. The focus of the Academy is to introduce students to the skills sought by employers in the food manufacturing industry.

Retail spend

The latest Priority One Pulse reported retail spend has been closely tied to alert level changes throughout August and September, showing upward spikes of stocking up on food liquor and pharmacy and home and recreation, as people anticipated further restrictions.

As the Covid-19 resurgence receded and restrictions eased prior to the school holidays, hospitality and accommodation and clothing footwear and department store spend returned to normal levels.